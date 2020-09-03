Is Bank of Commerce (BOCH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Bank of Commerce (BOCH). BOCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.80, which compares to its industry's average of 13. Over the past year, BOCH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.78 and as low as 6.54, with a median of 11.50.

Investors will also notice that BOCH has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. BOCH's industry has an average PEG of 1.97 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, BOCH's PEG has been as high as 1.64 and as low as 1.45, with a median of 1.58.

Another notable valuation metric for BOCH is its P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BOCH's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.16. BOCH's P/B has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.07, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. BOCH has a P/S ratio of 2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.22.

Finally, investors should note that BOCH has a P/CF ratio of 8.12. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BOCH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.83. BOCH's P/CF has been as high as 12.52 and as low as 6.58, with a median of 10.02, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bank of Commerce's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BOCH is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.