Is Bank of America (BAC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Bank of America (BAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank of America is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC's full-year earnings has moved 27.04% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BAC has returned about 31.31% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.83%. This means that Bank of America is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, BAC is a member of the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.72% so far this year, so BAC is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BAC as it looks to continue its solid performance.

