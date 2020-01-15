Is Bank of America (BAC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank of America (BAC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank of America is one of 844 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAC's full-year earnings has moved 1.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BAC has returned about 0.28% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 0.11%. This shows that Bank of America is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BAC is a member of the Banks - Major Regional industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.13% so far this year, so BAC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on BAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

