Is Bank First National (BFC) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bank First Corporation (BFC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bank First Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BFC has gained about 6.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -17.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bank First Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

City Holding (CHCO) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

In City Holding's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 17.7% this year, meaning that BFC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, City Holding belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #25. The industry has moved -12.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Bank First Corporation and City Holding. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.