Is Bank First National (BFC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank First Corporation (BFC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Bank First Corporation is one of 884 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BFC has gained about 7.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -13.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bank First Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Unum (UNM) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 56.4%.

The consensus estimate for Unum's current year EPS has increased 18% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bank First Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 90 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.6% so far this year, so BFC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Unum belongs to the Insurance - Accident and Health industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +6.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bank First Corporation and Unum as they could maintain their solid performance.





