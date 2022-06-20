Is Bank First National (BFC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bank First Corporation (BFC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bank First Corporation is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 892 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Bank First Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BFC's full-year earnings has moved 11.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BFC has moved about 2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -19.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Bank First Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bancolombia (CIB). The stock has returned 18.7% year-to-date.

For Bancolombia, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bank First Corporation is a member of the Banks - Northeast industry, which includes 87 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.9% this year, meaning that BFC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bancolombia, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 60-stock industry is ranked #95. The industry has moved -8.7% so far this year.

Bank First Corporation and Bancolombia could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

