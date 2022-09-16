Is Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Bandwidth's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Bandwidth had US$636.5m of debt, an increase on US$472.0m, over one year. However, it does have US$302.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$333.6m. NasdaqGS:BAND Debt to Equity History September 16th 2022

How Strong Is Bandwidth's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Bandwidth had liabilities of US$101.7m due within a year, and liabilities of US$702.8m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$302.9m and US$76.6m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$425.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$389.7m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bandwidth's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Bandwidth reported revenue of US$525m, which is a gain of 21%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though Bandwidth managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$19m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$4.0m in negative free cash flow over the last year. That means it's on the risky side of things. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bandwidth that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

