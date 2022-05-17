Is BanColombia (CIB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bancolombia (CIB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bancolombia is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bancolombia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIB's full-year earnings has moved 36.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CIB has gained about 20.6% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -13.7%. This means that Bancolombia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG). The stock is up 22.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bancolombia belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.4% so far this year, so CIB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #202. The industry has moved -12.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bancolombia and Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

