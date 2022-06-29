Is Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Santander-Chile is one of 891 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Banco Santander-Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSAC's full-year earnings has moved 12.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BSAC has returned about 2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 16.8%. This means that Banco Santander-Chile is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Ezcorp (EZPW) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3.1%.

In Ezcorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banco Santander-Chile is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.1% this year, meaning that BSAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ezcorp falls under the Financial - Consumer Loans industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #209. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.8%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Santander-Chile and Ezcorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

