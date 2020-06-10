Is Banco Macro (BMA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Banco Macro (BMA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We should also highlight that BMA has a P/B ratio of 0.73. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BMA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.38. Over the past 12 months, BMA's P/B has been as high as 3.58 and as low as 0.43, with a median of 1.08.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BMA has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Banco Macro's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BMA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

