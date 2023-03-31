Is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banco Do Brasil SA is one of 866 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDORY's full-year earnings has moved 12.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BDORY has gained about 14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -1.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Banco Do Brasil SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 81.3%.

The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 26.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Do Brasil SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.1% so far this year, meaning that BDORY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Coinbase Global, Inc. falls under the Securities and Exchanges industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.1%.

Banco Do Brasil SA and Coinbase Global, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.