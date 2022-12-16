Is Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Do Brasil SA is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDORY's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BDORY has gained about 17.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 14.2% on average. This means that Banco Do Brasil SA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bankinter SA (BKNIY). The stock is up 20.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bankinter SA's current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banco Do Brasil SA is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.7% so far this year, so BDORY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bankinter SA is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Banco Do Brasil SA and Bankinter SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bankinter SA (BKNIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.