Is Banco De Chile (BCH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco De Chile (BCH) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco De Chile is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 21% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BCH has returned about 16.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -21.1%. As we can see, Banco De Chile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN). The stock is up 1.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, The Bank of Princeton's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.8% this year, meaning that BCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

The Bank of Princeton, however, belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this 88-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -16.9% so far this year.

Banco De Chile and The Bank of Princeton could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.