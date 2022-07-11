Is Banco De Chile (BCH) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Banco De Chile (BCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco De Chile is one of 889 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 9.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BCH has gained about 8.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -16.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Banco De Chile is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.7%.

In Equity Commonwealth's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Banco De Chile belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 66 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 9.1% so far this year, so BCH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Equity Commonwealth falls under the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 106 stocks and is ranked #81. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -18.1%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco De Chile and Equity Commonwealth as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.