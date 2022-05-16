Is Banco De Chile (BCH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco De Chile (BCH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Banco De Chile is one of 894 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco De Chile is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCH's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BCH has returned 22.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 13.2% on average. As we can see, Banco De Chile is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bank7 (BSVN). The stock has returned 2.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bank7's current year EPS has increased 1.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Banco De Chile is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.3% this year, meaning that BCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Bank7 falls under the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this industry has 66 stocks and is ranked #27. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Banco De Chile and Bank7 as they could maintain their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.