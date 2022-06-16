Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Banco Bradesco (BBD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Banco Bradesco is a member of our Finance group, which includes 892 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bradesco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBD's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BBD has gained about 17.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 17.5% on average. This means that Banco Bradesco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Capital City Bank (CCBG). The stock is up 1.4% year-to-date.

For Capital City Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 25% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Banco Bradesco belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.3% so far this year, so BBD is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Capital City Bank belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #44. The industry has moved -12.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Bradesco and Capital City Bank as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

