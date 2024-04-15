Is Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (BBVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Banco Bilbao (BBVA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Banco Bilbao is a member of our Finance group, which includes 859 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Bilbao is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBVA's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BBVA has gained about 15.8% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -0.1%. This shows that Banco Bilbao is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Brown & Brown (BRO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.2%.

The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown's current year EPS has increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Banco Bilbao belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.7% so far this year, so BBVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #104. The industry has moved +6.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Banco Bilbao and Brown & Brown as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

