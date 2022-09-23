Is BancFirst (BANF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. BancFirst (BANF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BancFirst is one of 883 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BancFirst is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BANF's full-year earnings has moved 18.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BANF has returned 35% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 18%. This means that BancFirst is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Bogota Financial Corporation (BSBK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 8.5%.

The consensus estimate for Bogota Financial Corporation's current year EPS has increased 8.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BancFirst is a member of the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.2% this year, meaning that BANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Bogota Financial Corporation belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 90-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved -17.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BancFirst and Bogota Financial Corporation as they could maintain their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.