Is BancFirst (BANF) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BancFirst (BANF) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BancFirst is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 889 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BancFirst is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BANF's full-year earnings has moved 19.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BANF has moved about 39.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 16.7%. As we can see, BancFirst is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Capital City Bank (CCBG). The stock has returned 7.2% year-to-date.

For Capital City Bank, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BancFirst belongs to the Banks - Southwest industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 6.5% this year, meaning that BANF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Capital City Bank belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. This 64-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved -12.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track BancFirst and Capital City Bank. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.