Is Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFYY). BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.87 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.04. Over the past 52 weeks, BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.70 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 9.46.

Another notable valuation metric for BAFYY is its P/B ratio of 1.57. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.80. Over the past 12 months, BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.71 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.30.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Balfour Beatty PLC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

