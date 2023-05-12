Is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY). BAFYY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.15, while its industry has an average P/E of 15.98. Over the past 52 weeks, BAFYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.24 and as low as 9.06, with a median of 10.60.

We should also highlight that BAFYY has a P/B ratio of 1.66. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.98. Within the past 52 weeks, BAFYY's P/B has been as high as 1.66 and as low as 0.97, with a median of 1.27.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Balfour Beatty is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BAFYY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

