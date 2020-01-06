Is Balfour Beatty (BAFYY) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Balfour Beatty (BAFYY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Balfour Beatty is one of 102 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BAFYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAFYY's full-year earnings has moved 3.17% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BAFYY has returned 0.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -0.63% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Balfour Beatty is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BAFYY belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.35% so far this year, meaning that BAFYY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to BAFYY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

