Is Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Baidu's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2022 Baidu had debt of CN¥83.6b, up from CN¥75.8b in one year. But it also has CN¥180.0b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥96.4b net cash.

NasdaqGS:BIDU Debt to Equity History August 9th 2022

How Strong Is Baidu's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Baidu had liabilities of CN¥68.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥82.2b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥180.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥10.6b due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥40.2b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Baidu could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Baidu boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In fact Baidu's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 44% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Baidu can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Baidu may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Baidu actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Baidu has net cash of CN¥96.4b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. The cherry on top was that in converted 105% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥6.2b. So we don't have any problem with Baidu's use of debt. Even though Baidu lost money on the bottom line, its positive EBIT suggests the business itself has potential. So you might want to check out how earnings have been trending over the last few years.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

