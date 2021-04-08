Is Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Potentially Undervalued?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Baidu’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Baidu?

Good news, investors! Baidu is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Baidu’s ratio of 22.16x is below its peer average of 34.34x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Interactive Media and Services industry. What’s more interesting is that, Baidu’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Baidu look like?

NasdaqGS:BIDU Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Baidu. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BIDU is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BIDU for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BIDU. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Baidu at this point in time. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Baidu.

If you are no longer interested in Baidu, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

