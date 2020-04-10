Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Baidu Inc. (BIDU). BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 30.59. Over the past 52 weeks, BIDU's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.72 and as low as 9.94, with a median of 16.11.

Investors should also note that BIDU holds a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BIDU's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.69. BIDU's PEG has been as high as 10.91 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 2.30, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that BIDU has a P/CF ratio of 11.05. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 24.33. Within the past 12 months, BIDU's P/CF has been as high as 23.65 and as low as 7.16, with a median of 11.32.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Baidu Inc. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BIDU sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

