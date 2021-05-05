Is Baidu (BIDU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Baidu (BIDU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Baidu is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 621 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved -21.38% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about -7.52% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.51% on average. This shows that Baidu is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 23.49% so far this year, meaning that BIDU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

BIDU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

