Is Baidu (BIDU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Baidu (BIDU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BIDU and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Baidu is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 630 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 54.30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 6.13% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baidu is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.52% so far this year, meaning that BIDU is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on BIDU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

