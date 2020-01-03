Is Baidu (BIDU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Baidu (BIDU) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Baidu is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 38.53% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIDU has gained about 9.35% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.94% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Baidu is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.39% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BIDU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

