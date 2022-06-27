Is Baidu (BIDU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Baidu Inc. is one of 662 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Baidu Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BIDU has returned 1.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -26.8%. This means that Baidu Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Amdocs (DOX) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.

The consensus estimate for Amdocs' current year EPS has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Baidu Inc. belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #210 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.5% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Amdocs belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #108. The industry has moved -27% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Baidu Inc. and Amdocs as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

