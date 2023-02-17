Is Bae Systems (BAESY) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bae Systems PLC is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bae Systems PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAESY's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BAESY has gained about 2.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have gained about 1.3% on average. This means that Bae Systems PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Textron (TXT). The stock has returned 5.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Textron's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bae Systems PLC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.1% so far this year, so BAESY is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Textron falls under the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #106. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bae Systems PLC and Textron as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.