Is Bae Systems (BAESY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Bae Systems (BAESY). BAESY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.56. Over the past year, BAESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.49 and as low as 12.42, with a median of 14.15.

We also note that BAESY holds a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. BAESY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.18. Over the last 12 months, BAESY's PEG has been as high as 2.63 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.25.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bae Systems's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BAESY is an impressive value stock right now.

Bae Systems PLC (BAESY)

Zacks Investment Research

