Is Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Badger Meter (BMI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Badger Meter is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BMI has gained about 29.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 16.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Badger Meter is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 53.3%.

Over the past three months, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 83.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Badger Meter belongs to the Instruments - Control industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18.6% so far this year, so BMI is performing better in this area.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 138-stock industry is ranked #58. The industry has moved +11.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Badger Meter and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

