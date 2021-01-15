Is B2Gold (BTG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is B2Gold (BTG). BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.99. Over the last 12 months, BTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.61 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 11.37.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BTG has a P/S ratio of 3.37. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.45.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BTG has a P/CF ratio of 7.80. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 10.50. Over the past 52 weeks, BTG's P/CF has been as high as 10.99 and as low as 5.09, with a median of 8.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in B2Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTG is an impressive value stock right now.

