Is B2Gold (BTG) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. B2Gold (BTG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BTG and the rest of the Basic Materials group's stocks.

B2Gold is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG's full-year earnings has moved 1.87% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BTG has gained about 13.72% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 25.04% on average. This shows that B2Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BTG is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.50% this year, meaning that BTG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on BTG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

