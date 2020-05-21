Is B2Gold (BTG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of B2Gold (BTG), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

B2Gold is one of 239 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTG's full-year earnings has moved 3.72% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BTG has returned 37.66% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have lost about 11.83% on average. This means that B2Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, BTG is a member of the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.57% so far this year, meaning that BTG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track BTG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

