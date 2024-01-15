Is AZZ (AZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

AZZ (AZZ) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AZZ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.67 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.56. Over the past 52 weeks, AZZ's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.20 and as low as 8.15, with a median of 11.23.

AZZ is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.91. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AZZ's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2. Over the past 52 weeks, AZZ's PEG has been as high as 0.94 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 0.92.

Another notable valuation metric for AZZ is its P/B ratio of 1.61. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.05. Over the past 12 months, AZZ's P/B has been as high as 1.63 and as low as 1, with a median of 1.25.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AZZ has a P/S ratio of 0.96. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.54.

Enersys (ENS) may be another strong Manufacturing - Electronics stock to add to your shortlist. ENS is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Enersys are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 11.24 and a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 22.56 and 2, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, ENS's P/E has been as high as 17.47, as low as 9.92, with a median of 13.50, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.41, as low as 0.71, with a median of 0.97.

Enersys also has a P/B ratio of 2.39 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.05. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.75, as low as 2.03, with a median of 2.32.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AZZ and Enersys's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AZZ and ENS is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.