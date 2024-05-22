Is AZZ (AZZ) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AZZ (AZZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AZZ is one of 222 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AZZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZZ's full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AZZ has returned 44.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 16.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that AZZ is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Zebra Technologies (ZBRA). The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Zebra Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AZZ belongs to the Manufacturing - Electronics industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 21.5% so far this year, so AZZ is performing better in this area.

Zebra Technologies, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - Thermal Products industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #11. The industry has moved +14.4% so far this year.

AZZ and Zebra Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.