Is Azure Power (AZRE) a 'Buy' Heading into Earnings Announcement?

Solar Provider Azure Power AZRE is set to report fiscal Q1 results on Friday after the closing bell. Azure, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has witnessed a sharp rally in September after seeing its shares fall more than 60% this year. With earnings on deck and recent strength in the solar space, is AZRE a buy?

Analysts are expecting the company to post a profit of $0.22/share, reflecting growth of 15.79% versus the same quarter last year. AZRE has averaged a 0.5% average positive earnings surprise over the past four quarters.

AZRE is part of the Zacks Solar industry, which ranks in the top 38% out of approximately 250 industry groups. Shares of AZRE have rallied more than 87% from the low in early September after becoming oversold. The stock is undervalued at a 10.18 forward P/E relative to its industry group. Recent strength in the solar space could help push the stock higher.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Azure Power Global (AZRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.