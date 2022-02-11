Is AZUL (AZUL) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AZUL (AZUL) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AZUL is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 140 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AZUL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZUL's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AZUL has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -1.8%. As we can see, AZUL is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CICOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 1.4%.

In COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 60.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AZUL belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #244 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.8% so far this year, so AZUL is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved +13.6% year to date.

AZUL and COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

