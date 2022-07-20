Is Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (AZYO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is one of 1190 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZYO's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AZYO has moved about 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 12.6%. As we can see, Aziyo Biologics, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AMN Healthcare Services (AMN). The stock has returned 0.4% year-to-date.

For AMN Healthcare Services, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aziyo Biologics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 223 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.9% this year, meaning that AZYO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, AMN Healthcare Services belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 66-stock industry is currently ranked #72. The industry has moved -24.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aziyo Biologics, Inc. and AMN Healthcare Services as they could maintain their solid performance.

