Is Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aytu Bioscience (AYTU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aytu Bioscience is one of 904 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 129.63% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AYTU has returned about 40.87% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 1.84%. This shows that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AYTU is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.68% this year, meaning that AYTU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AYTU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.