Is Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aytu Bioscience is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 887 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 90.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AYTU has gained about 52.19% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -1.42%. This means that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 9.11% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AYTU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

