Is Aytu Bioscience (AYTU) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Aytu Bioscience (AYTU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Aytu Bioscience is one of 894 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AYTU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYTU's full-year earnings has moved 3.08% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AYTU has returned 39.85% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.01%. This shows that Aytu Bioscience is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, AYTU belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 384 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.60% so far this year, so AYTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on AYTU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

