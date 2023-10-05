Is Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYRWF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Ayr Wellness Inc. is one of 1095 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ayr Wellness Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AYRWF's full-year earnings has moved 9.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AYRWF has returned about 75% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -7.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Ayr Wellness Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA). The stock is up 44.5% year-to-date.

In Biomea Fusion, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ayr Wellness Inc. belongs to the Medical - Products industry, which includes 95 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.2% this year, meaning that AYRWF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Biomea Fusion, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 530-stock industry is currently ranked #85. The industry has moved -17% year to date.

Ayr Wellness Inc. and Biomea Fusion, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

