Is AXT (AXTI) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is AXT (AXTI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

AXT is one of 662 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AXT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXTI's full-year earnings has moved 33.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AXTI has gained about 3.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 24% on average. As we can see, AXT is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Bel Fuse (BELFB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 103.2%.

For Bel Fuse, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 56.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, AXT is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #134 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 24.5% so far this year, so AXTI is performing better in this area.

Bel Fuse, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #215. The industry has moved -36.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AXT and Bel Fuse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





