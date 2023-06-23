Is Axos Financial (AX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Axos Financial (AX) is a stock many investors are watching right now. AX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.24 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.73. Over the past year, AX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.46 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 8.02.

Another notable valuation metric for AX is its P/B ratio of 1.24. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3. Over the past year, AX's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 1.14, with a median of 1.34.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AX has a P/CF ratio of 7.77. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 23.51. Over the past 52 weeks, AX's P/CF has been as high as 10.80 and as low as 7.18, with a median of 8.45.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Axos Financial is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

