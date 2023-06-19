Is Axos Financial (AX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Axos Financial (AX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Axos Financial is a member of our Finance group, which includes 870 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AX has gained about 5.6% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 5.2%. This means that Axos Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE). The stock has returned 21.6% year-to-date.

In KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 51.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axos Financial belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.6% so far this year, meaning that AX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Real Estate - Operations industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #185. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axos Financial and KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.