Is Axos Financial (AX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Axos Financial (AX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Axos Financial is one of 871 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axos Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, AX has moved about 4.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 9.9% on average. This means that Axos Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ING Groep (ING). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ING Groep's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axos Financial is a member of the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, which includes 54 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 19.4% so far this year, so AX is performing better in this area.

ING Groep, however, belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this 66-stock industry is ranked #23. The industry has moved +5.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Axos Financial and ING Groep. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

