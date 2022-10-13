Is Axonics (AXNX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Axonics Modulation Technologies is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1189 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Axonics Modulation Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AXNX has returned 24.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -23.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Axonics Modulation Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Molina (MOH). The stock has returned 10.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Molina's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axonics Modulation Technologies belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 47.5% so far this year, so AXNX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Molina falls under the Medical - HMOs industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #34. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axonics Modulation Technologies and Molina as they could maintain their solid performance.





