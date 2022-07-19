Is Axonics (AXNX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Axonics Modulation Technologies is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1190 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axonics Modulation Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXNX's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AXNX has moved about 10.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 14.7% on average. This shows that Axonics Modulation Technologies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT). The stock is up 42.5% year-to-date.

In DBV Technologies S.A.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Axonics Modulation Technologies belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 37.1% so far this year, so AXNX is performing better in this area.

DBV Technologies S.A. however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 558-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved -21.7% so far this year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies and DBV Technologies S.A. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

